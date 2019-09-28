Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. First Interstate Bancsystem posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.66 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.98.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $47,870.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,650.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. 143,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

