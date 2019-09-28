York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,740,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Science Applications International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,766,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,706,000 after buying an additional 915,937 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $49,406,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 592,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,252,000 after buying an additional 578,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,457,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 410,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,490,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $85.37. 13,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

