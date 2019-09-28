York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 349,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $67,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 29.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $901,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $15,737,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 65.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,698,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 1,067,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNDT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Conduent Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative net margin of 35.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,941,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $12,753,033.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,076,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

