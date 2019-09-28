York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Has $239.31 Million Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 854.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,588,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317,676 shares during the period. Celgene accounts for approximately 9.7% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Celgene worth $239,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CELG shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of CELG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 350,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,199. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

