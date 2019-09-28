York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 450,000 Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,377,000. Athene makes up 0.8% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Athene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Athene by 14.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 6.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of Athene stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $313,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,545,860. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATH. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.