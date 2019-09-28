Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research firms recently commented on YMAB. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Wedbush began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. 148,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $952.29 million and a P/E ratio of -17.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $103,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 168,244 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $4,638,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,010 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,788. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

