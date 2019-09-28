XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $115.62.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 1,375 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.