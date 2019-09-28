Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $155.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $2,932,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,862,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

