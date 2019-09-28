WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Director Pierre Shoiry Sells 307,184 Shares

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Director Pierre Shoiry sold 307,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$23,960,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,317,450.

TSE:WSP traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$77.41. 129,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.53. WSP Global Inc has a 52 week low of C$56.09 and a 52 week high of C$78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.67.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global Inc will post 4.0443023 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on WSP Global from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$86.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.31.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.