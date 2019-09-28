WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.23. 132,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,398. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $49.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $358,039.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,563.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $5,129,751.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,090.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,165 shares of company stock worth $6,157,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 4,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

