Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 723,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

