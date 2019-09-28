Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,213,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 782,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. 217,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,454. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.