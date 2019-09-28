Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.47. The stock had a trading volume of 464,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.12. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

