Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CIT Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in CIT Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of CIT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.02%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $307,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,802 shares in the company, valued at $694,655.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,345.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

