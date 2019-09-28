Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 899 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 130.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 612,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,735. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.