Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 5,891 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,865 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $138,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,486,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,229,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,997,000 after purchasing an additional 758,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,123.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,836,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $29.93. 181,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.