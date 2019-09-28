Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of WETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.25. 646,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz acquired 10,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvvo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 166.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

