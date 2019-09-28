Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 465 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,715 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.74. 219,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,808. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $508,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,787. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.