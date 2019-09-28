Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.8% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 45.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

V stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.00. 9,177,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,051,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

