Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,302,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 534,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,113. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.