Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 73.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.9% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 155.0% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Gabelli began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 9,567,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,977,047. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

