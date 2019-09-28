White Pine Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,090 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

FLL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 26,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.59. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

