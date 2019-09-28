White Pine Capital LLC Sells 2,545 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 10.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in 3M by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.23.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.53. 2,800,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,507. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

