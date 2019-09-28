White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 235.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. 3,881,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

