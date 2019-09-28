White Pine Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,862,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67,815 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 67,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,866. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

