White Pine Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,862,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67,815 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 67,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,866. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.
In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
