White Pine Capital LLC Has $472,000 Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Electromed worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Electromed during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electromed by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Electromed by 98.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Electromed by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electromed by 28.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ELMD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,450. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.25.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

