White Pine Capital LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.4% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 1,289,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 495.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 667,100 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,068,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,040,000 after buying an additional 590,609 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 112.6% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 892,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 472,401 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 84.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 975,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 445,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 1,809,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLCA. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

