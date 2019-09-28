White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price objective (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,254.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $13.88 on Friday, hitting $1,725.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,697. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,796.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,846.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.