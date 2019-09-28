White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $15.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,226.47. The company had a trading volume of 168,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,830. The company has a market capitalization of $850.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,199.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,172.95. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

