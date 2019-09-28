Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Shares Purchased by Walleye Trading Advisors LLC

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,530,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 61,440 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,866,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,921,000 after buying an additional 78,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 54,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,395. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

