Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 307,022 Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 138.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,022 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 168.8% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 101.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 45,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 7.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 8.2% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 144,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 4,691,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.14. Iamgold Corp has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.02.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB cut shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. GMP Securities cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

