Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,891. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

