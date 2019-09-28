Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,574 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 179,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 28.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,549,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,833,000 after purchasing an additional 70,246 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMLP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 162,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.58 million, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.50 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

