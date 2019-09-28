Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,946 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Covenant Transportation Group were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

CVTI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,447. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $314.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

