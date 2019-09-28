Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.59 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 196,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

