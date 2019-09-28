Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

MITT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 245,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.93. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.