Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.28. 888,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,779. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 55.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 757,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.