WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 171,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of WealthStone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthStone Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.60. 3,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,352. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1034 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

