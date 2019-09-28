WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after acquiring an additional 957,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,872,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,943,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,300,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,455,000 after acquiring an additional 144,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.37. 58,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,067. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $162.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.