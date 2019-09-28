WealthStone Inc. Takes $784,000 Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 610.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded down $10.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.73. 72,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $269.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.74. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.