WealthStone Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.7% of WealthStone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,236,000 after purchasing an additional 640,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,595,000 after acquiring an additional 635,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,914 shares of company stock valued at $10,315,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,312. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

