WealthStone Inc. Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.48. The stock had a trading volume of 266,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $314.14 and a 1-year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.92.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,509.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

