WealthStone Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

MS traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,005,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,177. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

