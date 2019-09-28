WealthStone Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 383.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $164,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total transaction of $65,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,529.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.33.

Shares of ISRG traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $533.73. The company had a trading volume of 471,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,267. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.99 and a 200-day moving average of $520.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

