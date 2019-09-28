WealthStone Inc. Invests $97,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.12.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,943. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

