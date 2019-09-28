WealthStone Inc. Invests $410,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000.

IJK traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.57. 36,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.75 and a 52-week high of $234.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6449 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

