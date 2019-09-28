WealthStone Inc. Invests $112,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,845,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.