WealthStone Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 519.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 552,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

TFI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $51.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0892 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

