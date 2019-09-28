WealthStone Inc. Buys New Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.9% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 572,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

