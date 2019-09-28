WealthStone Inc. Acquires Shares of 620 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $213.22. 518,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.67.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.8344 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

