WealthStone Inc. Acquires Shares of 620 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $213.22. 518,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.67.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
